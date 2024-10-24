The Latest Analyst Ratings For Globe Life

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Globe Life (NYSE:GL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $127.71, a high estimate of $188.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. Observing a 16.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $110.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Globe Life is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $110.00 Wilma Burdis Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $188.00 $160.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $117.00 $108.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Announces Buy $150.00 - John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $118.00 $106.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $66.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $118.00 $110.00

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc is an insurance holding company. It provides a variety of life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The company's core operations are organized into four reportable segments: life insurance, supplemental health insurance, annuities, and investments. Investment activities, conducted by the investment segment, focus on seeking investments with a yield and term appropriate to support the insurance product obligations. These investments generally consist of fixed maturities and, over the long term, the expected yields are considered when setting insurance premium rates and product profitability expectations.

Financial Milestones: Globe Life's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globe Life's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.58% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Globe Life's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globe Life's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globe Life's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

