The Latest Analyst Ratings For Global Payments

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 7 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $142.4, a high estimate of $164.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average represents a 9.87% decrease from the previous average price target of $158.00.

A clear picture of Global Payments's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $140.00 $150.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $160.00 $170.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $125.00 $152.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $100.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Neutral $105.00 $129.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $155.00 $163.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $152.00 $160.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $145.00 $160.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $164.00 $160.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $145.00 $155.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $128.00 $143.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $150.00 $158.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $157.00 $160.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $150.00 $182.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $160.00 $170.00

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Global Payments's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Global Payments displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Global Payments's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.82.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

