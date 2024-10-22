The Latest Analyst Ratings For Funko

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.7, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Marking an increase of 8.33%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $10.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Funko among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Crum Stifel Raises Hold $10.50 $9.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Hold $9.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Funko. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Funko compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Funko's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Funko Better

Funko Inc is an us-based pop culture consumer products company. It creates whimsical, fun, and different products that enable the customer to express their affinity for their favorite through the movie, TV show, video game, musician, or sports team. The company's current products are principally figures, fashion accessories, apparel, plush products, accessories, homewares, and NFTs. The company sells its products through a diverse network of retail customers across multiple retail channels, including specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the core collectibles products.

Key Indicators: Funko's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Funko's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Funko's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Funko's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.35% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Funko's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Funko's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.37, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

