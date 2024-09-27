The Latest Analyst Ratings For FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $129.85, along with a high estimate of $156.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 28.45% increase from the previous average price target of $101.09.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of FTAI Aviation among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Buy $156.00 $118.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $143.00 $120.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $140.00 - Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $140.00 - Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $100.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $140.00 $105.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $80.00 Frank Galanti Stifel Raises Buy $132.00 $69.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $132.00 $90.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Hillary Cacanando Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FTAI Aviation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FTAI Aviation's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into FTAI Aviation's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FTAI Aviation analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Breaking Down FTAI Aviation's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, FTAI Aviation showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 61.69% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -51.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -185.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 44.34, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FTAI

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Feb 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Dec 2020 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FTAI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.