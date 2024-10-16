The Latest Analyst Ratings For Flowserve

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.75, along with a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average has increased by 4.28% from the previous average price target of $55.38.

The standing of Flowserve among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $61.00 $60.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $52.00 $46.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $60.00 $58.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $52.00 $50.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $60.00 $57.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $57.00

Delving into Flowserve's Background

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. In addition, Flowserve has a network of Quick Response Centers to provide aftermarket equipment services. The aftermarket services help customers with installation, diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. Sales are roughly split across many regions, with North America and Europe contributing the majority of total revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Flowserve's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Flowserve's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flowserve's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flowserve's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Flowserve's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.74. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

