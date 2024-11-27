The Latest Analyst Ratings For Femasys

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Femasys, revealing an average target of $11.2, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.45%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Femasys. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Femasys. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Femasys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Femasys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Femasys's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Femasys analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Femasys

Femasys Inc is a biomedical company focused on transforming women's healthcare by developing solutions and advancements providing clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company's mission is to provide women with minimally invasive, non-surgical product technologies, accessible in the office, improving patient care and overall health economics.

Financial Insights: Femasys

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Femasys's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 127.09% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -974.73%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Femasys's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -62.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Femasys's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -30.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, Femasys adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

