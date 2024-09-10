The Latest Analyst Ratings For Federal Realty Investment

Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Federal Realty Investment and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $122.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $116.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.07% increase from the previous average price target of $114.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Federal Realty Investment by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $121.00 $115.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $120.00 $119.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $122.00 $115.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $120.00 $112.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $116.00 $104.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $108.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $121.00 $112.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $135.00 $122.00

Delving into Federal Realty Investment's Background

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 26.0 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Financial Milestones: Federal Realty Investment's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Federal Realty Investment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.48% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 37.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.64.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

