The Latest Analyst Ratings For ExlService Holdings

Analysts' ratings for ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ExlService Holdings, revealing an average target of $40.25, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.33% increase from the previous average price target of $37.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ExlService Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $42.00 $35.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $38.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $38.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ExlService Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ExlService Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ExlService Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings Inc. is a business process management company that provides digital operations and analytical services to clients driving enterprise-scale business transformation initiatives that leverage company's deep expertise in analytics, AI, ML and cloud. The company offers business process outsourcing and automation services, and data-driven insights to customers across multiple industries. The company operates through four segments based on the products and services offered and markets served: Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging, Analytics. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States, and more than half of its revenue comes from Analytics segment.

Financial Milestones: ExlService Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ExlService Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.71%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ExlService Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ExlService Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ExlService Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ExlService Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

