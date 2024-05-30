The Latest Analyst Ratings For Essex Property Trust

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $264.54, along with a high estimate of $315.00 and a low estimate of $236.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.03% from the previous average price target of $251.86.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Essex Property Trust by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Buy $266.00 $250.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $283.00 $256.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $230.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $261.00 $250.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $264.00 $240.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $315.00 $291.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $243.50 $239.50 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $240.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $255.00 $259.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $259.00 $276.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $291.00 - Buck Horne Raymond James Announces Outperform $265.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $236.00 $229.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Essex Property Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Essex Property Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 252 apartment communities with over 62,000 units and is developing another property with 264 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Essex Property Trust: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Essex Property Trust displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 63.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essex Property Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Essex Property Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

