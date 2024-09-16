The Latest Analyst Ratings For Entegris

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $147.88, along with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.53% lower than the prior average price target of $148.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Entegris's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $119.00 Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $145.00 $160.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $145.00 $160.00 Michael Harrison Seaport Global Announces Buy $150.00 - Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 John Roberts Mizuho Maintains Outperform $143.00 $143.00 Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $160.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Entegris. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Entegris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Entegris's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Entegris

Entegris Inc is a supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's reportable segments include Materials Solutions, Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). Materials Solutions provides materials-based solutions, such as chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries and pads, deposition materials, process chemistries and gases, and other specialty materials. The Microcontamination Control (MC) segment includes solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and process gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, North America, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast.

Entegris: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Entegris's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Entegris's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Entegris's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Entegris's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.2. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

