The Latest Analyst Ratings For Enovis

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $58.75, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Experiencing a 10.54% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $65.67.

The standing of Enovis among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Turkaly JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $62.00 - Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $58.00 $62.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $50.00 $53.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $65.00 $82.00

Enovis Corp is a medical technology company focused on developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurable patient outcomes and transform workflows by manufacturing and distributing high-quality medical devices with a broad use for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company conducts its operations through two operating segments: Prevention & Recovery (P&R) and Reconstructive (Recon). It generates the majority of revenue from the Prevention & Recovery segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Enovis's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Enovis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -3.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enovis's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enovis's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

