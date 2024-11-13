The Latest Analyst Ratings For Enova International

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Enova International and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $105.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $96.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.42% from the previous average price target of $92.75.

The standing of Enova International among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Caintic Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $108.00 - Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Hold $96.00 $85.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $109.00 $103.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Raises Buy $110.00 $90.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $103.00 $93.00

Enova International Inc provides online financial services, including short-term consumer loans, line of credit accounts, and installment loans to customers mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom. Consumers apply for credit online, receive a decision almost immediately, and can receive funds within one day. Enova acts as either the lender or a third-party facilitator between borrowers and other lenders. The company earns revenue from interest income, finance charges, and other fees, including fees on the transactions between borrowers and third-party lenders. The majority of revenue comes from the United States. The company realizes similar amounts of revenue from each of its three different products: short-term loans, lines of credit, and installment loans.

Enova International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Enova International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.13% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Enova International's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enova International's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enova International's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

