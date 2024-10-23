The Latest Analyst Ratings For Enova International

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Enova International (NYSE:ENVA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Enova International, presenting an average target of $103.0, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.05% from the previous average price target of $95.33.

The standing of Enova International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $109.00 $103.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Raises Buy $110.00 $90.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $103.00 $93.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Announces Buy $90.00 -

Delving into Enova International's Background

Enova International Inc provides online financial services, including short-term consumer loans, line of credit accounts, and installment loans to customers mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom. Consumers apply for credit online, receive a decision almost immediately, and can receive funds within one day. Enova acts as either the lender or a third-party facilitator between borrowers and other lenders. The company earns revenue from interest income, finance charges, and other fees, including fees on the transactions between borrowers and third-party lenders. The majority of revenue comes from the United States. The company realizes similar amounts of revenue from each of its three different products: short-term loans, lines of credit, and installment loans.

Financial Milestones: Enova International's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Enova International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.83% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.58%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enova International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enova International's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Enova International's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

