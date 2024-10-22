The Latest Analyst Ratings For Dynatrace

Analysts' ratings for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $57.25, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has increased by 4.64% from the previous average price target of $54.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Dynatrace among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $52.00 - Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $52.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $52.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $53.00 $49.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dynatrace. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dynatrace's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dynatrace's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dynatrace analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Dynatrace's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Dynatrace displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynatrace's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dynatrace's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Feb 2022 BTIG Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.