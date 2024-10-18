The Latest Analyst Ratings For DTE Energy

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $133.0, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $125.23, the current average has increased by 6.2%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive DTE Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $140.00 $135.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $128.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $128.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $136.00 $130.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $128.00 $121.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $130.00 $126.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $133.00 $121.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $135.00 $126.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $136.00 $131.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $121.00 $114.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $137.00 $120.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $131.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $128.00 $123.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $133.00 $125.00

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

A Deep Dive into DTE Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: DTE Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.09, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

