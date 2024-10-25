The Latest Analyst Ratings For DT Midstream

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DT Midstream, presenting an average target of $82.71, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.33% from the previous average price target of $74.29.

The perception of DT Midstream by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $92.00 $82.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $83.00 $78.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $76.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Neutral $76.00 $62.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $78.00 $75.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $87.00 $77.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $78.00 $70.00

Delving into DT Midstream's Background

DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides multiple, integrated natural gas services to customers through interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities, and gathering systems and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities. The segments of the group are Pipeline and Gathering. It generates revenue from pipeline, storage, and gathering systems, substantially all of which are located in the Midwestern U.S., Eastern Canada, Northeastern U.S., and Gulf Coast regions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DT Midstream

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DT Midstream's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 39.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DT Midstream's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DT Midstream's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DT Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

