The Latest Analyst Ratings For DigitalBridge Gr

Analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DigitalBridge Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average represents a 7.07% decrease from the previous average price target of $21.79.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive DigitalBridge Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Day B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $27.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $17.00 $21.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $17.75 $18.50 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DigitalBridge Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DigitalBridge Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DigitalBridge Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind DigitalBridge Gr

DigitalBridge Group Inc is a developer of alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. The company's platform invests in and operates businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, to provide clients with funds for digital infrastructure real estate infrastructure.

DigitalBridge Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DigitalBridge Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 302.21% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DigitalBridge Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -59.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DigitalBridge Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DigitalBridge Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: DigitalBridge Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

