The Latest Analyst Ratings For CubeSmart

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CubeSmart, presenting an average target of $54.0, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.62% from the previous average price target of $52.62.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CubeSmart is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Tricarico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $52.00 $53.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $53.00 $56.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $55.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $48.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Buy $62.00 $53.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $53.00 $52.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $53.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Announces Outperform $56.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $52.00 $51.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CubeSmart's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CubeSmart's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CubeSmart analyst ratings.

Delving into CubeSmart's Background

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Most of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

CubeSmart's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CubeSmart's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 37.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CubeSmart's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CubeSmart's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, CubeSmart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CUBE

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Dec 2021 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Oct 2021 Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for CUBE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.