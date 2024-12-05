The Latest Analyst Ratings For Confluent

20 analysts have shared their evaluations of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 7 4 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Confluent, presenting an average target of $30.8, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.36% from the previous average price target of $29.80.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Confluent by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $35.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $33.00 $26.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $26.00 $23.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $29.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $31.00 $27.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $29.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $31.00 $28.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $28.00 $23.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $25.00 $24.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $33.00 $38.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $29.00 $31.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $27.00 $31.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $28.00 $33.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. Its products include Confluent Platform; Connectors; ksqlDB and others. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company provides solutions to Financial Services; Insurance; Retail and eCommerce; Automotive; Government and other sectors.

Breaking Down Confluent's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Confluent displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.63%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Confluent's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

