The Latest Analyst Ratings For Cohu

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $34.75, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 6.71% decrease from the previous average price target of $37.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cohu. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $33.00 $37.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Maintains Neutral $36.00 $36.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $36.00 $40.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cohu. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cohu compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cohu's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Cohu's Background

Cohu Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems used by semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The company's products include Semiconductor ATE (Automated Test Equipment), Semiconductor Handlers, Interface Products such as test contactors, probe heads and probe pins, Spares and Kits, Bare Board PCB Test Systems, and services. It has one reportable segment, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment (Semiconductor Test & Inspection).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cohu

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Cohu's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -40.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cohu's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cohu's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cohu's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Cohu's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

