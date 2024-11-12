The Latest Analyst Ratings For Chipotle Mexican Grill

During the last three months, 19 analysts shared their evaluations of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $65.21, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.43% from the previous average price target of $63.05.

The standing of Chipotle Mexican Grill among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $65.00 $65.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $69.00 $69.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $68.00 $65.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $70.00 $71.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Raises Hold $58.00 $53.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $66.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $59.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $71.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $67.00 $66.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $55.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $56.00 $55.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $70.00 $62.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $59.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $71.00 $69.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $59.00 $56.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $71.00 $69.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just two license stores opearted through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chipotle Mexican Grill's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.01% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chipotle Mexican Grill's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 10.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.24.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

