The Latest Analyst Ratings For Chewy

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.12, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $21.44, the current average has increased by 12.5%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Chewy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Elias Guggenheim Raises Buy $32.00 $25.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $35.00 $28.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $22.00 $19.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $20.00 $18.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $28.00 $22.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $24.00 $19.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $28.00 $25.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $22.00 $16.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $19.00 $20.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chewy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Chewy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Chewy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Chewy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chewy analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, generating $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Chewy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Chewy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chewy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chewy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CHWY

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jan 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CHWY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.