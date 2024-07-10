The Latest Analyst Ratings For Centene

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Centene (NYSE:CNC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Centene, revealing an average target of $92.78, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.9% lower than the prior average price target of $93.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Centene among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Calvin Sternick JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $80.00 $85.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $83.00 $83.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $83.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $104.00 $101.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $82.00 $81.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $93.00 $89.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Centene. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Centene's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Centene's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Centene analyst ratings.

About Centene

Centene is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 24 million medical members as of June 2023, mostly in Medicaid (67% of membership), the individual exchanges (14%), and Medicare Advantage (6%) plans. The company also serves traditional Medicare users with its Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program.

A Deep Dive into Centene's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Centene showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.9% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Centene's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centene's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Centene's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.67. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Barclays Reinstates Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CNC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.