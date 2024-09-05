The Latest Analyst Ratings For California Resources

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated California Resources (NYSE:CRC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $63.5, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.57% increase from the previous average price target of $63.14.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of California Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $63.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $57.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $62.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Buy $63.00 - Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to California Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of California Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of California Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of California Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on California Resources analyst ratings.

Discovering California Resources: A Closer Look

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

Key Indicators: California Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: California Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.76%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: California Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.6%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): California Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): California Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: California Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.