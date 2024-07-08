The Latest Analyst Ratings For Bumble

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bumble, presenting an average target of $14.14, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 13.41% decrease from the previous average price target of $16.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bumble. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $10.00 - Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $13.00 $15.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bumble. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bumble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bumble's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Bumble's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bumble

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bumble

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Bumble's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bumble's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, Bumble adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

