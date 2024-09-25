The Latest Analyst Ratings For Bread Finl Hldgs

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 5 2 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 2 0 4 2 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bread Finl Hldgs, presenting an average target of $51.69, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a 18.45% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.64.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bread Finl Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Lowers Buy $57.00 $61.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $59.00 $48.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $61.00 $54.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Announces Buy $54.00 - Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $53.00 $40.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Hold $57.00 $44.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $58.00 $47.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $37.00 $32.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $39.00 David Rochester Compass Point Announces Buy $54.00 - John Hecht Jefferies Raises Hold $45.00 $35.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $32.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Bread Finl Hldgs

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains minority interest in its recently spun-off LoyaltyOne division, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Bread Finl Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Bread Finl Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bread Finl Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

