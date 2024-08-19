The Latest Analyst Ratings For Bread Finl Hldgs

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 7 2 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 1 1 2M Ago 1 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bread Finl Hldgs, presenting an average target of $50.8, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Marking an increase of 17.29%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $43.31.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bread Finl Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $61.00 $54.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Announces Buy $54.00 - Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $53.00 $40.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Hold $57.00 $44.00 David Rochester Compass Point Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $58.00 $47.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $37.00 $32.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $39.00 David Rochester Compass Point Announces Buy $54.00 - John Hecht Jefferies Raises Hold $45.00 $35.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $32.00 $26.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $49.00 $45.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $38.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $45.00 $42.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $67.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bread Finl Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Bread Finl Hldgs Better

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains minority interest in its recently spun-off LoyaltyOne division, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Bread Finl Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Bread Finl Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bread Finl Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5, Bread Finl Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

