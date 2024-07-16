The Latest Analyst Ratings For Bloomin Brands

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.8, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has decreased by 9.79% from the previous average price target of $28.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bloomin Brands. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Glass Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $26.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $27.00 $29.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bloomin Brands. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bloomin Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bloomin Brands's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Bloomin Brands Better

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. The company's brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising. The Company aggregates its operating segments into two reportable segments, U.S. and international. The U.S. segment includes all restaurants operating in the U.S. while restaurants operating outside the U.S. are included in the international segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Bloomin Brands's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bloomin Brands faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.97% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Bloomin Brands's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloomin Brands's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloomin Brands's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.47, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

