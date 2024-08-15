The Latest Analyst Ratings For BlackRock

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $937.55, a high estimate of $1036.00, and a low estimate of $837.00. Observing a 0.81% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $930.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BlackRock. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $937.00 $912.00 William Katz Citigroup Raises Buy $930.00 $920.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $912.00 $924.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $920.00 $910.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $910.00 $880.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1036.00 $1013.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $934.00 $915.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1013.00 $1025.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $837.00 $842.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $969.00 $974.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $915.00 $915.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackRock. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BlackRock's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BlackRock's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into BlackRock's Background

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $10.473 trillion in assets under management at the end of March 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 54% of managed assets in equity strategies, 27% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

BlackRock's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: BlackRock displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BlackRock's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 31.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackRock's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, BlackRock adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

