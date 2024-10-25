The Latest Analyst Ratings For BlackLine

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BlackLine and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $56.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Experiencing a 5.31% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $59.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of BlackLine's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Underweight $50.00 $47.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $60.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $65.00 $71.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $47.00 $50.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $65.00 $72.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $45.00 $60.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $51.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackLine. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BlackLine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BlackLine's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BlackLine's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BlackLine analyst ratings.

Discovering BlackLine: A Closer Look

BlackLine Inc is engaged in providing financial accounting close solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS). The Company's solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial close process including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and certain types of data matching capabilities. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned in the United States.

BlackLine's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BlackLine displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 47.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackLine's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackLine's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BlackLine's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 BMO Capital Initiates Coverage On Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.