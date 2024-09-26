The Latest Analyst Ratings For Bitdeer Technologies

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.11, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Highlighting a 0.07% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $14.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Bitdeer Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $13.00 $13.00 Andrew Bond Rosenblatt Announces Buy $9.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $16.00 $13.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $14.00 $9.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bitdeer Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bitdeer Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bitdeer Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Bitdeer Technologies Better

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway.

Bitdeer Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bitdeer Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.77% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bitdeer Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bitdeer Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bitdeer Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

