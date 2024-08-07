The Latest Analyst Ratings For Bicycle Therapeutics

Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.25, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has decreased by 2.87% from the previous average price target of $43.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bicycle Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Kalpit Patel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $28.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bicycle Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bicycle Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bicycle Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bicycle Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Bicycle Therapeutics Better

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines which are referred to as Bicycles. The Bicycles are synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. Its initial internal programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, or BTC.

Breaking Down Bicycle Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bicycle Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 298.9% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bicycle Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -136.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bicycle Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bicycle Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BCYC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Dec 2021 SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BCYC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.