The Latest Analyst Ratings For Bank of America

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 7 3 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bank of America, revealing an average target of $44.69, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.27, the current average has increased by 5.73%.

A clear picture of Bank of America's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $47.00 $49.00 Matt O'Connor Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $45.00 - Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $49.00 $46.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $40.00 $38.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $49.00 $43.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $46.00 $43.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $48.00 $46.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $46.00 $39.00 Kenneth Leon CFRA Announces Sell $39.00 - Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $42.00 $37.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $41.00 $39.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $43.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bank of America. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bank of America compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.0 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Bank of America's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bank of America showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.71% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of America's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of America's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of America's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bank of America's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.24.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

