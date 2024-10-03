The Latest Analyst Ratings For Baker Hughes

Analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 19 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 7 5 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Baker Hughes, presenting an average target of $43.21, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.57% increase from the previous average price target of $41.32.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Baker Hughes by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $42.00 $44.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $40.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $46.00 $42.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $50.00 $46.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00 Sean Meakim JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $48.00 $46.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $39.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $35.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $46.00 $40.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $44.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Baker Hughes's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Baker Hughes's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Baker Hughes analyst ratings.

Discovering Baker Hughes: A Closer Look

Baker Hughes is a global leader in oilfield services and oilfield equipment, with particularly strong presences in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. It maintains modest exposure to offshore oil and gas production. The other half of its business focuses on industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management, with a high exposure to the liquid natural gas market specifically, as well as broader industrials end markets.

Financial Milestones: Baker Hughes's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Baker Hughes's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Baker Hughes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Baker Hughes's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BKR

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Oct 2021 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BKR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.