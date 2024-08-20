The Latest Analyst Ratings For AvidXchange Holdings

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 4 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.9, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Experiencing a 21.01% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $13.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of AvidXchange Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $14.00 Josh Beck Keybanc Lowers Overweight $12.00 $15.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $9.00 $11.50 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $13.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $13.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $13.50 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $14.00 $16.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $10.00 $15.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AvidXchange Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AvidXchange Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AvidXchange Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AvidXchange Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind AvidXchange Holdings

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers. It generates the majority of its sales from Payment revenue followed by Software revenue and Services revenue. The company generates revenue in the United States.

AvidXchange Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AvidXchange Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: AvidXchange Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvidXchange Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvidXchange Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AvidXchange Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

