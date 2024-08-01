The Latest Analyst Ratings For AvidXchange Holdings

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AvidXchange Holdings, presenting an average target of $12.17, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average represents a 18.43% decrease from the previous average price target of $14.92.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of AvidXchange Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $13.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $13.50 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $14.00 $16.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $10.00 $15.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $14.00 $16.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $16.00

All You Need to Know About AvidXchange Holdings

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers. It generates the majority of its sales from Payment revenue followed by Software revenue and Services revenue. The company generates revenue in the United States.

AvidXchange Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AvidXchange Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.63% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: AvidXchange Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.96%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvidXchange Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvidXchange Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AvidXchange Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

