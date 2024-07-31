The Latest Analyst Ratings For Arvinas

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $68.17, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Highlighting a 6.19% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $72.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Arvinas. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $50.00 $70.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $87.00 $87.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $63.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $57.00 $57.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $87.00 $87.00 Bradley Canino Stifel Lowers Buy $68.00 $72.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arvinas. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arvinas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Arvinas's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Arvinas's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arvinas analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Arvinas

Arvinas Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins.. The company's proprietary Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), work by inducing the cell's own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The group's product candidates are bavdegalutamide, ARV-471 and ARV-766.

Breaking Down Arvinas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Arvinas faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -22.15% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arvinas's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -274.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arvinas's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arvinas's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Arvinas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ARVN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ARVN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.