The Latest Analyst Ratings For Artivion

Ratings for Artivion (NYSE:AORT) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $30.17, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.31% from the previous average price target of $27.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Artivion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $33.00 - Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $30.00 $25.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Artivion. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Artivion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Artivion's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Artivion's Background

Artivion Inc offers cardiac and vascular surgeons a suite of aortic-centric solutions. The company's products include Aortic Heart Valve, Mitral Heart Valve, Aortic Allograft, Pulmonary Human Heart Valve, Pulmonary Patch, and Surgical Adhesive among others.

Artivion's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Artivion's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Artivion's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Artivion's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, Artivion adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

