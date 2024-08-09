The Latest Analyst Ratings For Array Technologies

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 4 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.38, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 23.63%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Array Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $14.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $14.00 $21.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $16.00 $24.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.00 $14.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $15.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $8.00 $20.00 Paul Coster JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Buy $14.00 $17.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $17.00 $18.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Announces Positive $14.00 - Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $18.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Array Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Array Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Array Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Array Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Array Technologies

Array Technologies Inc manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company's product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in the United States, Australia, Spain, Brazil and Rest of the World with the United States deriving the majority of the revenue.

Key Indicators: Array Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Array Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -59.28% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Array Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Array Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Array Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

