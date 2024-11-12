The Latest Analyst Ratings For Aramark

Ratings for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $41.56, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $37.62, the current average has increased by 10.47%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Aramark by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $38.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $41.00 $38.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $44.00 $40.00 Karl Green RBC Capital Raises Outperform $42.50 $36.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $37.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $39.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aramark. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Aramark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Aramark's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Aramark's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Aramark analyst ratings.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. The majority of company revenue comes from its North American food and support services segment. Smaller but substantial segments include food and support services international, food and support services united states and uniform and career apparel. The food and support services segments provide food for school districts; colleges; healthcare facilities; correctional institutions; and business, sports, and entertainment venues. The uniform segment rents, delivers, cleans, and maintains work clothes and ancillary items like towels and mats to customers in North America and Japan. The company has hundreds of service locations and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

Breaking Down Aramark's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Aramark displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Aramark's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aramark's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aramark's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, Aramark adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ARMK

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ARMK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.