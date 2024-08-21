The Latest Analyst Ratings For American Express

Ratings for American Express (NYSE:AXP) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Express, presenting an average target of $261.17, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $223.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.39% increase from the previous average price target of $252.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of American Express among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Bruce B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $263.00 $263.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Raises Buy $265.00 $260.00 Kenneth Bruce B of A Securities Raises Buy $263.00 $247.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $267.00 $265.00 David Rochester Compass Point Announces Neutral $260.00 - John Hecht Jefferies Raises Hold $235.00 $225.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $223.00 $221.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $285.00 $275.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $268.00 $240.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $280.00 $265.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Neutral $250.00 - Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $265.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Express. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of American Express compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Express's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of American Express's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Unraveling the Financial Story of American Express

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: American Express's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Express's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Express's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Express's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

