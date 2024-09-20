The Latest Analyst Ratings For America Movil

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on America Movil (NYSE:AMX) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for America Movil, revealing an average target of $19.57, a high estimate of $22.60, and a low estimate of $17.80. Experiencing a 3.12% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $20.20.

A clear picture of America Movil's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $17.80 $18.90 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Buy $22.60 $23.30 Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $18.90 $19.00 Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $19.00 $19.60

America Movil is the largest telecom carrier in Latin America, serving about 290 million wireless customers across the region. It also provides fixed-line phone, internet access, and television services in most of the countries it serves. Mexico is the firm's largest market, providing about 35% of service revenue. Movil dominates the Mexican wireless market with more than 60% customer share and also serves about half of fixed-line internet access customers in the country. Brazil, its second most important market, provides about 20% of service revenue. Movil sold its low-margin wireless resale business in the US to Verizon in 2021 and now owns a 1.4% stake in the US telecom giant. The firm also holds a 60% stake in Telekom Austria.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: America Movil's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: America Movil's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): America Movil's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): America Movil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: America Movil's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

