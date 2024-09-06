The Latest Analyst Ratings For Affirm Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.22, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.96% from the previous average price target of $43.62.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Affirm Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $41.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Underperform $25.00 $20.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $46.00 $43.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $42.00 $36.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $43.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $42.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 47.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.85%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, Affirm Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

