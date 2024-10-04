The Latest Analyst Ratings For AECOM

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated AECOM (NYSE:ACM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $104.22, a high estimate of $119.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. This current average represents a 1.05% decrease from the previous average price target of $105.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of AECOM's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $119.00 $108.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $99.00 $94.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $96.00 Arthur Nagorny RBC Capital Raises Outperform $113.00 $112.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $107.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $104.00 $116.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $94.00 $105.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Outperform $96.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AECOM. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AECOM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AECOM's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AECOM's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AECOM Better

Aecom is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. It serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 51,000. The company generated $14.4 billion in sales and $847 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2023.

AECOM: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AECOM's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.31% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AECOM's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AECOM's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AECOM's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

