The Latest Analyst Ratings For Accenture

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 8 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $342.38, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $293.00. This current average has decreased by 6.84% from the previous average price target of $367.53.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Accenture. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $376.00 $330.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $300.00 $382.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $335.00 - James Faucette Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $400.00 $400.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Hold $293.00 $294.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $350.00 $375.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $350.00 $360.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $350.00 $340.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $320.00 $320.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Buy $350.00 $398.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $350.00 $390.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $320.00 $379.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Lowers Outperform $350.00 $400.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $340.00 $395.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Hold $294.00 $350.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Accenture. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Accenture's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Accenture's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Accenture analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Accenture

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Accenture's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.59%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Accenture's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.04%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Accenture's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ACN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.