Later-dated Brent crude contracts trade below $100/bbl

Contributor
Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Brent crude futures for delivery in November through at least the middle of next year traded on Tuesday below $100 per barrel, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures for delivery in November through at least the middle of next year traded on Tuesday below $100 per barrel, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Oil futures have been backwardated, a market structure in which the current price of oil trades at a higher level than further-out contracts. The structure signals a tight market in the short-term.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters