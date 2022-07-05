Later-dated Brent crude contracts trade below $100/bbl

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures for delivery in November through at least the middle of next year traded on Tuesday below $100 per barrel, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Oil futures have been backwardated, a market structure in which the current price of oil trades at a higher level than further-out contracts. The structure signals a tight market in the short-term.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

