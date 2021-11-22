Latent View soars 160% in India debut to cross $1 bln valuation

Adds details on IPO, analysts' comments and background

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Latent View Analytics LATN.NS opened at a 160% premium to their offer price on Tuesday, signalling strong investor demand for the profit-making Indian startup days after digital payments firm Paytm's PAYT.NS listing debacle.

Latent View, whose initial public offering was oversubscribed more than 300 times, debuted at 512.20 rupees in pre-open trade, compared with the offer price of 197 rupees, giving the data analytics firm a market valuation of 101.32 billion rupees ($1.36 billion).

"The company's strength is that it operates in a niche segment but is relevant to businesses across sectors," said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research (fundamental) at Anand Rathi Investment Services.

The startup, whose strong financials and client base attracted investor interest, was founded in 2006 and provides a range of services including business analytics and data engineering services and counts the likes of Adobe ADBE.O, Uber Technologies UBER.N and 7-Eleven among its clients.

"It is another stellar listing after a disappointment from Paytm that indicates the market is ready and has an appetite to reward quality IPOs," said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Paytm's dismal debut last week that saw its shares tumble more than 27% raised doubts about upcoming IPOs and sparked concerns about overvaluation in the domestic equity market.

