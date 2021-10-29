Late French maize harvest reaches halfway point

Adds detail

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 54% of this year's grain maize crop by Oct. 25, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, with field work far behind the usual pace.

Harvest progress had advanced from 32% a week earlier but compared with 87% at the same stage last year, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

This year's harvest was also showing an 11-day lag compared with the average pace of the past five years, it said.

Growth of maize crops this year has been curbed by cool spells in spring and summer. Soaring energy prices have also encouraged some farmers to leave crops in the field longer to save on post-harvest drying costs.

For winter cereal sowing, FranceAgriMer said 61% of the expected soft wheat area had been drilled by Oct. 25, up from 40% a week earlier and close to the 63% achieved at the same stage last year.

Winter barley sowing was 78% complete, against 59% the previous week and 77% a year earlier.

Durum wheat sowing is under way, with 7% of the expected area drilled, FranceAgriMer said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

