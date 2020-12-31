Late-Day Pullback Leads To Lower Close By Canadian Stocks

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session little changed, Canadian stocks moved to the downside over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index recovered from initial weakness but came under pressure going into the close. The index ended the day down 112.45 points or 0.6 percent at 17,433.36.

Despite the drop on the day, the S&P/TSX Composite Index moved higher for 2020, climbing 2.2 percent.

Gold stocks helped to lead the way lower on the day, with the S&P/TSX Capped Gold Index tumbling by 2.1 percent.

The weakness among gold stocks came despite a modest increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for February delivery inched up $1.70 to $1,895.10 an ounce.

Significant weakness was also visible among energy stocks, as reflected by the 1.6 percent drop by the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index.

Energy stocks moved lower on the day even though the price of crude oil for February delivery crept up $0.12 to $48.52 a barrel.

Consumer discretionary stocks also showed a notable move to the downside on the day, while most of the other major sectors ended the last trading day of the year showing more modest moves.

