Late-Breaking Data Supports Boston Scientific's (BSX) TheraSphere

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX recently announced favorable study outcome of the TARGET study of its TheraSphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres (TheraSphere) therapy during a late-breaking clinical trial presentation. Notably, TheraSphere is a type of radioembolization technology (type of radiation therapy used to treat liver cancer or cancer that has spread to the liver) which comprises of millions of microscopic glass beads containing radioactive yttrium (Y-90).

For investors’ note, TheraSphere was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), the most common type of primary liver cancer, earlier this month.

With the latest positive study outcome, Boston Scientific’s interventional oncology product line of the Peripheral Interventions business is expected to gain significantly on a global scale. Notably, Peripheral Interventions is a part of the broader Cardiovascular arm.

Significance of the Trial Results

The TARGET study, which is a global retrospective trial, assessed the safety and efficacy of TheraSphere therapy in patients with HCC using a dosing method known as multicompartment dosimetry. This method maximizes the dose of Y-90 reaching the tumor while minimizing the radiation dose that reaches normal liver tissue. Data from the imaging software used in the trial confirmed that majority of the patients received the treatment well while few faced certain complications like Grade 3 hyperbilirubinemia (commonly known as jaundice).

Per a scientist attached with the TARGET study, the favorable outcome of the TheraSphere treatment is expected to create future opportunities for treatment optimization for the global patient pool.

The trial results also indicated a correlation between the level of radiation absorbed by the tumor and an increase in survival probability through three years. Notably, this is in line with recently published results that reflect that higher tumor-absorbed dose leads to longer survival rates. Additionally, the study also established a dose-efficacy relationship as the probability of tumor response was positively associated with the level of radiation absorbed by the tumor.

Per management, the favorable trial result and the Simplicit90Y software are expected to provide an opportunity to physicians to develop a tailored dosing approach for each patient with the potential to improve tumor response and optimize outcomes.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Market Data Forecast, the global liver cancer therapeutics market is expected to reach $1052.37 million by 2025 from $680.84 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1%. Factors like the increasing prevalence of liver cancer and the increasing research and development investments for the development of novel therapies are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest positive study result is expected to strengthen Boston Scientific’s foothold across the globe.

Recent Developments in Cardiovascular Arm

Of late, Boston Scientific has been witnessing few developments across its business.

The company, during its fourth-quarter earnings call in February this year, registered robust organic sales growth, which reflects an overall mix of high acuity as well as a strong portfolio and a broad cadence of new product launches.

Boston Scientific received the FDA’s approval for its Ranger Drug-Coated Balloon in November 2020. The balloon was developed for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease in the superficial femoral artery and proximal popliteal artery.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 18.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 32.3% rise and the S&P 500’s 55.6% growth.

